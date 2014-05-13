KAMPALA May 13 Uganda said it repossessed an
oilfield that belonged to Tullow Oil Plc after the
period allotted to appraise the site expired.
The London-listed exploration company said the field was
uneconomical.
Uganda expects to start pumping crude in 2017 from the
Albertine rift basin along its border with the Democratic
Republic of Congo.
Tullow, one of the three exploration companies in the
country, said it is awaiting government approval for eight
production applications it submitted to the government last
year.
Other companies looking for oil include France's Total SA
and CNOOC Ltd of China, the only company
with a production license.
A statement posted on a government website on Monday said
the Ngassa field, which extends beneath Lake Albert and was
formerly part of Tullow's block Two, has two wells drilled in
2007 and 2009. The wells showed oil and gas deposits, although
the field needed to be appraised to determine its reserves and
other details.
"Time provided to complete the appraisal work on this field
expired and no further extension for appraisal was given by
Government," said the statement posted on the Petroleum
Exploration and Production Department website.
"The Ngassa discovery therefore ceased to be part of EA
(exploration area) 2 ... this discovery area reverted to
government."
Ngassa would now be included in areas to be re-licensed.
Tullow Uganda's corporate affairs manager, Conrad Nkutu,
told Reuters the field had "been written off due to offshore
appraisal and development currently being uneconomic."
Uganda is banking on billions of dollars in revenue from
expected crude oil exports to turbo charge economic growth.
Officials have said the country is targeting peak production
of about 200,000 barrels per day, with exports of around
140,000, while the remainder will be processed domestically.
Government geologists estimate Uganda's crude reserves at
3.5 billion barrels, although only about 30 percent of the
Albertine basin has been explored.
A new licensing round for the vacant exploration acreage is
expected by the end of this year, and the government says about
40 petroleum companies have expressed interest.
(Writing by Drazen Jorgic)