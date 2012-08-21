NAIROBI Aug 21 Ugandan power distributor Umeme
has picked a team of advisers for its dual listing of shares on
both the Ugandan and Kenyan bourses, the company said on
Tuesday.
The initial public offer will be the first cross-listing by
a non-Kenyan firm in the east Africa region, bringing the goal
of closer economic ties a step nearer.
Umeme said in a statement seen by Reuters on Tuesday it had
selected Stanbic Bank of Uganda as transaction adviser and lead
receiving bank, with African Alliance acting as sponsoring
stockbroker.
It said it expected to announce next month more details of
the IPO, which will raise an as yet unspecified amount to be
invested in projects like prepayment metering.
The company holds a 20-year electricity distribution
concession in east Africa's third-largest economy and is 100
percent owned by emerging markets private equity firm Actis.
Uganda suffers from chronic power supply problems which have
long distressed businesses, slowed economic growth and stymied
development. The generating capacity deficit is estimated at
around 130 megawatts.
However, the land-locked state is addressing the shortage by
building the Bujagali falls hydropower plant on the Nile river.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Greg Mahlich)