KAMPALA May 19 British-based private equity
firm Actis said on Monday it had sold part of its Ugandan
subsidiary's stake in local power distributor Umeme Ltd
for $85.5 million to institutional investors.
"Actis ... today announced the successful sale of a
substantial stake of Ugandan electricity distributor, Umeme Ltd,
for $85.5 million," Actis said in a statement.
The shares were bought by more than 20 institutional
investors in a heavily oversubscribed secondary offer on the
Uganda Securities Exchange (USE) and the Nairobi Stock Exchange
(NSE), according to the statement. Umeme Ltd has a cross-listing
in Kenya.
Uganda's state-run pension fund, National Social Security
Fund (NSSF), and South Africa's Investec Asset Management were
now the leading institutional investors in Umeme, Actis said.
Actis' Ugandan subsidiary, Umeme Holdings, had said in early
May that it was selling 45.1 percent out of the 60.08 percent
stake it owned in the utility.
Actis said in its statement that it planned to hold its
remaining minority stake in Umeme for at least two years.
Umeme Ltd has a 25-year power distribution concession in
Uganda although a parliamentary report in March asked the
government to cancel the contract because of the alleged skewed
nature of its contract and poor performance.
Umeme has said it doesn't expect the government to act on
the parliamentary resolution and says it has met all its
contractual obligations.
"By divesting the Umeme shares to such credible investors,
Actis is further enhancing the energy sectors," the statement
quoted Uganda's energy ministry permanent secretary, Kabagambe
Kalisa, as saying.
Umeme reported an 89 percent rise in pretax profits last
year, to 115.2 billion Ugandan shillings.
