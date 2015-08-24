KAMPALA Aug 24 Umeme Ltd, Uganda's sole power distributor reported a 96 percent drop in its half-year pretax profit, hurt by increased foreign exchange losses and finance costs.

Umeme, owned by UK private equity firm Actis, Uganda's state-run pension fund, National Social Security Fund, and South Africa's Investec Asset Management, holds a 25-year power distribution concession in Uganda.

Pretax profit dropped to 2.3 billion shillings ($634,483) for the period to end-June from 55.1 billion shillings in the same period last year, Umeme said in a statement, blaming foreign exchange losses.

Its foreign exchange losses rose to 72.87 billion shillings from 6.98 billion shillings in the first half of 2014, while finance costs rose 114 percent to 25.84 billion shillings.

Umeme buys its electricity from the state-run transmission company in dollars and sells to end-users in the local currency.

The Ugandan shilling has been under pressure for much of this year and has so far has lost 24 percent versus the dollar.

Umeme posted a loss per share of 2.75 shillings from earnings per share of 23.56 shillings in the comparable period.

The power firm - which is also listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange - said it would pay 17.6 billion shillings in dividends drawn from its retained earnings.

Revenue increased by 13 percent to 547.6 billion shillings, underpinned by a rise in electricity sales and a reduction in energy losses, the firm said.

Energy losses are the difference between kilowatt hours generated and those distributed to end-users and they arise from hitches in the distribution network and illegal connections.

($1 = 3,625.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)