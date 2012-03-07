Bahrain says foils attempt by suspects in jail break to flee to Iran
DUBAI Bahrain said on Thursday it had foiled an attempt by "terrorist fugitives" wanted in connection with a January prison break to flee by sea to Iran.
DUBAI, March 7 Bahrain's United Gulf Bank , majority owned by Kuwait Projects Company (Kipco) , said on Wednesday it has appointed Rabih Soukarieh as acting chief executive officer.
Soukarieh will replace Mohammad Haroon, who will remain as a consultant for the bank, UGB said in a statement on the Kuwait bourse.
The new acting CEO recently held the position of assistant general manager, head of asset management and investment banking, according to the bank's website. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by David French)
DUBAI Bahrain said on Thursday it had foiled an attempt by "terrorist fugitives" wanted in connection with a January prison break to flee by sea to Iran.
DUBAI A bomb exploded on a main thoroughfare on the outskirts of the Bahraini capital Manama on Sunday damaged several cars but caused no injuries, in what the interior ministry described as a "terrorist" act.
DUBAI An off-duty policeman was shot dead in Bahrain on Sunday in what the interior ministry called a "terrorist act," state news agency BNA reported.