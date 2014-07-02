BRIEF-Sprague Resources announces acquisition of two refined product terminals on Long Island
* Sprague will pay total consideration of approximately $70 million, plus payments for inventory and other customary items
July 2 Energy utility UGI Corp said on Wednesday it would buy French oil major Total SA's LPG distribution business in France for about 400-450 million euros ($545-$613 million).
Total's French LPG business distributed over 265 million retail gallons in 2013, serving residential, commercial, industrial and autogas customers.
Other terms of the deal were not disclosed. ($1 = 0.7345 euros) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.
MEXICO CITY, March 15 Mexico has postponed an auction of part of state oil company Pemex's excess capacity for transport and fuel storage due to "methodological problems", the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) and Pemex said in a joint statement late on Wednesday.