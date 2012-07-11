July 11 UGI Energy Services Inc, a unit of UGI
Corp, said it will provide cheaper and clean-burning
liquefied natural gas (LNG) to oil and gas companies to power
drilling rigs in the Marcellus shale formation in eastern United
Sates.
UGI Energy said it has partnered with natural gas producer
EQT Corp, which recently launched a program to convert
some of its rigs to LNG from diesel.
Natural gas prices have fallen to levels of $2 per million
British thermal units from about $10 in 2008, as surging output
from shale fields has flooded the market. U.S. diesel prices
have changed little over the last one year.
Oil and natural gas companies such as Apache Corp
and Canada's Encana Corp are also increasingly opting
for LNG to power their rigs.
(Reporting By Vishal Krishnan Menon in Bangalore; Editing by
Krishna N. Das)