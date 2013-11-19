Nov 18 UGI Corp : * Reports 38% increase in earnings for fiscal 2013, issues guidance for 2014 * Sees FY 2014 earnings per share $2.60 to $2.70 * Q4 loss per share $0.12 * Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 total revenue $1.3 billion versus $1.1 billion year ago * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage