MELBOURNE, June 6 Australian contractor UGL Ltd
warned on Monday it may have to book a provision of up
to A$200 million ($146 million) for losses on its work for the
Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, knocking its shares
down 35 percent.
Ichthys, off northwestern Australia, is running at least six
months behind its original schedule due and is now not expected
to start producing until September 2017 due to changes in the
scope of the project, mainly owned by Japan's Inpex Corp
and France's Total SA.
That has led to cost blowouts for the UGL-Kentz joint
venture handling construction of onshore facilities and claims
against the project's main contractor, the JKC joint venture
formed by JGC Corp, KBR and Chiyoda Corp
.
UGL said on Monday it had not yet settled those claims, even
though it said UGL and its partner Kentz had accommodated their
client's delays to the project. UGL threatened to pursue a
formal dispute process if necessary.
"This is very disappointing given the co-operation of the JV
to ensure client delays to the project were, and continue to be,
accommodated," UGL Chief Executive Ross Taylor said in a
statement.
The company said if talks failed and it did have to resort
to a formal dispute process, it may have to book contract loss
provisions of up to A$200 million, all or part of which may be
recoverable from JKC.
That would be on top of a A$175 million provision it has
already booked for delays on a power plant for the project.
UGL's shares sank as much as 35 percent to A$2.24, their
lowest since February and on track for their biggest one day
loss ever.
($1 = 1.3657 Australian dollars)
