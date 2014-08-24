SYDNEY Aug 25 Australian engineering firm UGL
Ltd said on Monday annual underlying net profit rose 22
percent on strong revenues from the UK and North Asia regions.
Underlying net profit for the year to June 30 came in at
A$111.7 million ($103.9 million), up from A$91.5 last year, but
below UGL's February forecast of A$120 million.
Net profit, which includes restructuring costs and one-off
items, was A$62.1 million, up from A$36 million in 2013.
UGL has struggled with high debt levels and falling profit
as its main engineering services division experiences declining
revenue but on Monday said it saw strong momentum in
infrastructure opportunities.
($1 = 1.0756 Australian dollar)
