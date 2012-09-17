Bombs target oil pipeline in Iraq's Kirkuk, one killed
KIRKUK, Iraq, Feb 25 Four bombs went off on Saturday near a minor pipeline from an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, security and oil industry sources said.
KAMPALA, Sept 17 Uganda has officially revised its estimated oil reserves to 3.5 billion barrels from 2.5 billion barrels, the commissioner for a state agency in charge of petroleum exploration and production said on Monday.
Uganda discovered commercial hydrocarbon deposits in its western region along the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2006 and estimated reserves at 2.5 billion barrels. Production of the oil has not begun, however.
"We have been doing a lot of appraisal work over the last several months on the wells in blocks 1 and 2 and the reserves have been increasing and now we're able to confirm that we have about 3.5 billion barrels in place," Ernst Rubondo, the commissioner for the Petroleum Exploration and Production Department, told Reuters.
Feb 25 North Korea is evading international sanctions with a sophisticated network of overseas companies, enabled partly by its continued access to the international banking system, says a forthcoming United Nations report seen by Reuters.
TORONTO/CALGARY, Feb 24 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc is mulling paring down its stakes in some of its Eastern Canadian offshore assets, in a move that could fetch several billion dollars, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.