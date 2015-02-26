Feb 25 Iberdrola USA will buy UIL Holdings Corp for about $3 billion to create a newly listed U.S. electric utility.

UIL shareholders will receive one share in the new company for each share they own plus $10.50 per share in cash, the companies said in a statement.

The proposed deal implies a total value of $52.75 per share, which includes the cash component, representing a 25 percent premium to UIL's closing price on Feb. 25.

UIL Chief Executive James Torgerson will become the new company's CEO. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)