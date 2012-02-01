BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
MUMBAI Feb 1 Indian microfinance company Ujjivan Financial Services said on Wednesday it raised $25.5 million by diluting a minority holding in the company to a bunch of private equity funds.
Netherlands Development Finance Company, Wolfensohn Capital Partners and existing investors participated in this round of fund raising, the company said in a statement.
Sequoia Capital, Lok Capital, India Financial Inclusion Fund, Mauritius Unitus Corporation and Elevar Equity are Ujjivan's existing investors.
Ujjivan serves over a million clients in 20 states, including 49 under-banked districts across the country. (Reporting by Indulal PM; editing by Malini Menon)
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
* BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS A 9.6 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANAPTYSBIO INC AS OF JAN 26, 2017- SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k5fK3H Further company coverage: