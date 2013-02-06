PARIS French advertising and marketing group 1000mercis (ALMIL.PA) wants to double the portion of revenue it makes outside France in the next five years to capture demand for digital marketing, its chief operating officer said.

The company, which last year added New York to its list of offices in Paris, London and Lyon, made 14 percent of first-half sales from its international business, where growth of 25 percent was boosted particularly by the luxury sector.

"Our goal is to be at 30 percent of sales as fast as possible," COO and co-founder Thibault Munier told Reuters in an interview. "We are absolutely aware of the fact that digital marketing will play out abroad."

An interactive marketing and advertising company, 1000mercis relies on a database of 30 million individuals, including 18 million in France, who have agreed to receive third-party offers, to send targeted email campaigns on behalf of clients.

It launched an email "retargeting" service in 2011 which aims to encourage consumers, through a selection of products and special offers, to revisit websites after initial visits failed to lead to a purchase.

It also develops smartphone apps and text messaging marketing campaigns at its mobile unit, launched in 2008 with the acquisition of Ocito, which represents more than a third of sales and is its fastest-growing business.

The company, whose clients include Nestle NESN.VX, Yahoo (YHOO.O) and BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), posted sales growth of 1 percent in the first half of 2012 to 18.1 million euros (15.6 million pounds), with the market still dominated by a wait-and-see attitude.

In its domestic market, Munier said certain clients in the banking sector hit by the economic crisis in Europe have been delaying campaigns, while companies in other sectors have frozen their ad budgets.

Munier sees the development of Real Time Bidding technology - a kind of stock exchange where buyers bid for ad space according to visitors' profiles - as a potentially "significant" new growth driver alongside mobile and social-network marketing.

1000mercis, whose larger peers include Havas EURC.PA and blue-chip Publicis (PUBP.PA), is keen to make a new acquisition of a similar size or slightly larger than Ocito, Munier said, though he did not expect any announcement this year.

Munier added that the company was open to merger discussions and was regularly approached by larger groups, although his focus for now was on growing the business, which has a market value of 125 million euros.

