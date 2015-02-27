LONDON Justin King, the former chief executive of British supermarket Sainsbury's (SBRY.L), has returned to the food sector, taking up an advisory role at privately owned supplier 2 Sisters.

2 Sisters, which supplies grocers with ready meals and also owns brands such as Goodfella's Pizza and Fox's Biscuits, said on Friday King's new job, advising on the firm's plans for the future, would be part time and temporary.

"Justin knows our business well from his time at Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) and more recently at Sainsbury's, and we look forward to working with him and drawing from his considerable knowledge and expertise," the firm said.

After a decade at the helm King stepped down as Sainsbury's CEO last July.

Though he has said he wants another big job, he is yet to take one. A "non-compete" deal rules him out of taking a role with any rival grocery chain until July 2015 at the earliest.

Media reports have indicated King is also part of a consortium to revive the former Marussia Formula One team.

