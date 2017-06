A window display is seen at a branch of the upmarket lingerie brand, Agent Provocateur in London, Britain, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Luxury lingerie retailer Agent Provocateur was sold to Four Holdings on Thursday, after going into administration, its administrator AlixPartners said.

The chain, backed by buyout fund 3i (III.L) had been hit by a luxury spending slowdown. 3i had also blamed accounting issues and an inconsistent execution of a store expansion programme.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

