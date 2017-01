DUBAI Bahrain-based private equity investor Investcorp INVB.BH has agreed to acquire the debt-management business of Britain's 3i (III.L) for 222 million pounds, it said on Tuesday.

The proposed transaction will add $12 billion to Investcorp's assets under management (AUM), bringing the Bahraini company's total AUM to $23 billion, and will be fully funded by the company's existing balance sheet.

Investcorp said it does not plan to seek debt capital or further equity investment for the transaction.

