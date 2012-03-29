LONDON 3i Group (III.L) chief executive Michael Queen is to quit after nearly 25 years at the private equity company following continued shareholder frustration over poor performance and lack of deal activity.

Queen, who took the helm in early 2009 after an eight-year stint as chief financial officer, was initially praised for tackling the group's high debt burden, piled on during the credit boom.

He also shook up the structuring of deal teams, made moves to a broader asset management model and formalised a 15 percent return target across all asset groups.

But the company has come under fire from shareholders for a share price that has trailed asset values. As it announced the departure of Queen on Thursday its stock was trading at less than a third of its 2007 peak following heavy write-downs on companies such as Enterprise Group which it bought before the crisis.

"3i has had a difficult few years and the company's valuation suggested the market wanted something done so this news is positive," said Stephen Peters, an analyst at Charles Stanley.

"Some fresh blood, with fresh ideas should be good for this company. From here it could go either way - it could be taken out, it might be subject to a series of corporate actions or they might turn it around."

Shares in 3i, which has investments ranging from architecture group Foster + Partners to luxury lingerie retailer Agent Provocateur, rose 3.2 percent to 210.8 pence by 09:14 a.m.

Shareholders have been unhappy with the company's share buyback policy, calling for it to make more aggressive steps to return its large cash reserves to them.

"No suggestions of any revised policy towards capital returns is revealed but the outgoing CEO has been one of the main voices resisting pressure for share buybacks," said Barclays analyst Daniel Garrod.

"His departure is likely to be taken by the market as a positive signal that share buybacks are more possible."

The firm said it had begun looking for a successor.

Simon Borrows, former chairman of investment banking firm Greenhill & Co, who joined 3i in October as chief investment officer is a strong internal candidate, analysts said.

His appointment was seen as strengthening the senior dealmaking team after a 2010 reshuffle which saw the departure of its long-time head of buyouts Jonathan Russell.

Some investors want an external appointment.

"3i needs a fresh broom to sweep it clean. They need to look outside the company and potentially outside private equity to find a new ceo," an investor in 3i's last buyout fund said.

The company also said in a trading update that overall market conditions had improved since January, when 3i had warned of a challenging operating environment, and that it expected this to benefit its private equity portfolio.

"We expect a more positive economic outlook to result in a stronger overall performance from our private equity portfolio, although the effect of this is unlikely to have an impact upon our results for the financial year just ending," Queen said in a statement.

"Our infrastructure and debt management businesses continue to perform well," he added.

(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Simon Meads; Editing by Matt Scuffham and Andrew Callus)