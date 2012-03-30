LONDON Activist investor Laxey Partners has called on private equity firm 3i Group (III.L) to accelerate the return of cash from investment sales to shareholders and freeze all new investments until its poor share price performance improves.

The London-based fund manager, which has a reputation for agitating for change on issues such as dividend policy and corporate governance, also wants investors to vote on the sale of 3i's existing portfolio and the distribution of proceeds to investors "in the most efficient manner possible".

"The investment policy of the company and its subsidiaries should be changed until such time as the ordinary shares of the company cease to trade at a discount to their underlying net asset value," read the letter sent to 3i by Laxey on Friday.

A spokeswoman for the fund said it was not seeking the dissolution of 3i, but the sale of current assets.

Laxey's demands come just a day after 3i announced the resignation of Chief Executive Michael Queen, who is quitting the firm after almost 25 years service following its disappointing share price performance and a dearth of deals.

The 3i share price has shed about two-thirds of its value since a 2007 peak, after hefty writedowns on company investments made before the credit crisis.

Its shares were trading 1.2 percent higher at 212.3 pence at 02:22 p.m., outperforming a 0.8 percent rise in the FTSE 250 Index .FTMC.

Laxey, which represents shareholders holding 13,600 3i shares in aggregate, or about 1 percent of the total, has asked 3i to give notice to other investors of the special resolutions and to respond to its letter by April 6.

