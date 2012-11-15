LONDON Private equity group 3i (III.L) said it was on track to meet cost cutting targets as it axes more than a third of staff and shuts offices in markets that remained challenging.

3i has been on a drive turn around its flagging performance since former banker Simon Borrows took over as chief executive earlier this year.

The group said in June it would cut 160 jobs as it tries to reboot a business hit by a spate of poor deals, adding on Thursday that more than half of the layoffs had now taken place, while it has cut already five offices, from Barcelona to Copenhagen.

It will also shut its Birmingham office by January, taking these down to 13, as it retreats to focus on its core Northern European market and its nascent business in Brazil and suspends new private equity investments in Spain and Asia.

"We have made strong and measurable progress against the immediate priorities and targets that we set out in June," chief executive Simon Burrows said in a statement.

He added that 3i was cautious on the macroeconomic outlook, however, with sovereign debt concerns in Europe still creating uncertainty -- making exiting businesses more challenging.

The group added on Thursday that it had launched a compensation review as part of its cost cutting measures and turnaround plans.

3i also said it was on track to reduce gross debt to below 1 billion pounds ($1.58 billion) by June 2013.

The group is targeting 40 million pounds in annual cost cuts initially which will grow to 45 million pounds by 2014.

The firm said asset values had dipped slightly to 273 pence per share for the three months to the end of September, from 275 pence at the end of June, but beating analyst expectations for a steeper decline to about 269 pence per share.

3i set its interim dividend at 2.7 pence per share, adding that it plans to propose a total dividend for the year of 8.1 pence.

($1 = 0.6310 British pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah White; editing by Sinead Cruise and Hans-Juergen Peters)