LONDON Activist investor Edward Bramson's Sherborne Investors no longer has any exposure to British private equity group 3i, having sold some of its stake and hedged the rest after seeing better opportunities elsewhere.

Sherborne, which built a 5 percent stake earlier in the year, said on Wednesday it had disposed of some of its holding and offset the rest through the use of derivatives.

Sherborne said it had bought the stake at an average net cost of 266p per share and had sold or hedged the shares for 367p each, which would represent a 38 percent return.

Last year Sherborne raised 207 million pounds with the aim of investing in an unspecified listed company it considered undervalued.

"The investment manager has indicated that it believes that the risk of and rewards from new investments that it has identified offer better returns to the company's shareholders than a continuing investment in 3i," Sherborne said in a statement.

3i (III.L) has been on a drive to boost its performance since appointing a new chief executive in May last year, cutting jobs and retrenching to its northern European roots in an effort to win over shareholders frustrated at its poor share price performance and weak results from its buyout business.

Shares in the group, which have gained almost 67 percent this year, were down 3.4 percent by 10:24 a.m. at 369.7 pence.

The investment firm said it would pay out the net profit it had made on its 31 investment as a dividend, expected to be around 20p per share.

Media-shy Bramson has a history of taking on the managements of companies he considers to be underperforming.

In 2011 he led a boardroom coup at British fund firm F&C Asset Management FCAM.L, ousting the chairman and pursuing a root-and-branch shake-up of the 144-year old company after years of share price underperformance.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by David Holmes)