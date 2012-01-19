LONDON Associated British Foods PLC (ABF.L) Finance Director John Bason said on Thursday that he agreed with the Bank of England's view that falling prices would ease pressure on cash-strapped British shoppers this year.

"I do share their optimism," Bason told Reuters. "I think that the pressures of 2011 were VAT increases but also the background of rising commodity prices ... These turned towards the end of 2011 so I think the inflationary pressure really has eased."

Bason declined to give a figure for like-for-like sales growth at the company's Primark discount fashion outlets over the Christmas period but said in a telephone interview that it was "extremely good" when compared to the British high street as a whole.