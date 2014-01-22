A logo of Swiss engineering group ABB is seen on a building in Zurich February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

ZURICH ABB ABBN.VX said it expected fourth-quarter net profit of $525 million (£318,606,627.02), after a profit warning for its power division earlier on Wednesday.

The Swiss technology group's financial chief Eric Elzvik made the comments on a call to investors after it said its power division would miss quarterly profit targets because of $260 million in charges due to project delays following storms in the North Sea and restructuring costs.

ABB, which publishes full earnings on February 13, reported third-quarter profit of $835 million in October.

