STOCKHOLM Activist shareholder Cevian wants to break up Swiss engineering group ABB’s Power Grids business and sell it in parts to strategic buyers, Swedish newspaper Dagens Industri reported, citing unnamed sources.

"Cevian has actively been working to attract various stakeholders for the parts of Power Grids," an unnamed source told the business daily.

Cevian, the second biggest shareholder in ABB, has been pushing for a spin-off of the $11.6 billion business that makes parts for off shore wind farms. It has said ABB is too complex to run and could generate greater shareholder value by separating the unit.

"When Cevian speaks about a spin-off of Power Grids it is only an excuse to trigger something much more dramatic, the final objective is a sale of the majority of Power Grids," a source told the newspaper.

Cevian's co-founder and managing partner, Christer Gardell, was quoted as saying that the firm always met stakeholders, including competitors, as part of its normal business practice.

Zurich-based ABB is close to completing a review of the business, and is due to give an update at its investor day next week.

"All options are on the table and we will give an update of our strategic review on Oct. 4," an ABB spokesman said.

(Reporting by John Revill via Stockholm newsroom; editing by Niklas Pollard)