ZURICH Swiss industrial group ABB ABBN.VX said it was confident of profitable growth, even as second-quarter net profit missed expectations and orders fell due to a restructuring of its power unit.

The world's biggest supplier of industrial motors and power grids has focused on cutting costs and becoming more selective about projects to shield profits in the face of a sluggish global economy.

"Our outlook for the rest of the year remains unchanged from the end of the first quarter," outgoing Chief Executive Joe Hogan said in a statement.

"Macro indicators are increasingly mixed, which makes predicting the timing of orders more difficult, especially large project orders. However, our strong backlog will continue to partly mitigate that uncertainty."

The Swiss engineer said in December it was restructuring its power business as it shifts focus to higher-margin products, systems, services and software activities, while closing lower-margin ones in engineering, procurement and construction.

This, along with global economic uncertainty, hit orders, which fell 7 percent on the year to $9.312 billion (6.068 billion pounds).

However, ABB's geographic, technology and channel scope had mitigated some of the market uncertainty, allowing the company to tap opportunities for profitable growth, Hogan said.

Second-quarter net profit rose 16 percent to $763 million, compared to the average forecast in a Reuters poll for a jump of 20.6 percent to $791 million.

