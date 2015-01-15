Bank of Japan Governor Gov Kuroda - No comment on FX levels
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
ZURICH ABB said on Thursday it expected the impact on its business of the Swiss franc's appreciation against the euro to be limited, in the wake of the Swiss National Bank's surprise move to scrap its three-year-old currency cap.
"From a business perspective, we have typically less than 5 percent of total consolidated revenues in Swiss francs, with the majority exported," the Swiss engineering group said in a statement.
"ABB has been mitigating the strong Swiss Franc by optimising sourcing costs, hedging and by increasing productivity."
Switzerland's central bank shocked financial markets on Thursday by scrapping a three-year-old cap on the franc, sending the safe-haven currency soaring against the euro and stocks plunging amid fears for the export-reliant Swiss economy.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Caroline Copley)
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its weakest in almost three months after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's credit score to sub-investment grade with a negative outlook after last week's dismissal of the South African finance minister.
LONDON Sterling skidded on Monday after data showed British manufacturing lost momentum last month, the latest sign the economy may be running out of steam after its surprising resilience in the wake of last year's Brexit vote.