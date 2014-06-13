MADRID Demand for shares in the initial public offering of renewable energy firm Abengoa Yield Plc (ABY.O) was $10 billion, more than 16 times what was on offer, the chief executive of Spanish parent company Abengoa (ABG.MC) told Reuters on Friday.

The banks handling the share sale would sell a greenshoe package of 3.727 million shares in the coming hours, CEO Manuel Sanchez Ortega said by telephone from New York.

The shares priced earlier on Friday at $29 per share, valuing Abengoa Yield at around $2.32 billion.

(Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)