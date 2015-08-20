Asia stocks down, dollar posts gains on positive U.S. data
SINGAPORE Asian shares fell on Friday as investors balanced positions on the last day of the quarter.
CAIRO Aberdeen Asset Management (ADN.L) increased its stake in Egyptian food firm Juhayna (JUFO.CA) to 5.08 percent from 4.38 percent, the Britain-based fund company said in a statement to the Cairo bourse on Thursday.
Juhayna is Egypt's largest producer of dairy products and juices. Its shares dropped over 7 percent this week after the company's chairman had his personal assets frozen by the government due to alleged links to the banned Muslim Brotherhood.
Aberdeen, an emerging markets-focused fund manager, said in a statement through HSBC Securities Egypt that it bought 1.407 million stocks for 11.403 million Egyptian pounds ($1.46 million) for an average price of 8.10 pounds per stock.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Pravin Char)
LONDON EDF Energy has poured the concrete for some of the first permanent structures at its Hinkley Point C nuclear project site in Britain after getting the go-ahead from the nuclear regulator earlier this week, the company said on Friday.