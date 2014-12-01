LONDON Fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management cited weakness in emerging markets for 20 billion pounds of net outflows that cast a shadow over slightly better than expected full-year profit on Monday.

Emerging market stocks have been flat this year, with geopolitical risks and a drop in oil prices weighing on prices in recent months. Emerging market sovereign bond spreads have also widened sharply in the past few months.

The majority of the outflows were from equity funds and those investing in Asia-Pacific and global emerging markets.

"The first half of the year was particularly demanding, as investor sentiment turned sharply against emerging market economies," Aberdeen's Chief Executive Martin Gilbert said.

"Recently, however, we have seen those concerns abate and outflows from our Asian and emerging market funds have moderated."

Britain's second-largest independent asset manager said that underlying pre-tax profit rose 2 percent to 490 million pounds ($766 million) in its financial year to Sept. 30, compared with a forecast of 457 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

The emerging markets-focused fund manager's net revenues rose 4 percent to 1.1 billion pounds, largely in line with forecasts, but net outflows jumped.

Assets under management rose 62 percent to 324 billion pounds, helped by the acquisition of Scottish Widows Investment Partnership (SWIP) from Lloyds Banking Group.

But the SWIP business contributed net outflows of 4.4 billion pounds for the six-month period since completion of the acquisition and the Aberdeen part of the business recorded net outflows of 16 billion pounds for the year.

The firm said it would pay a final dividend of 11.25 pence per share, bringing its total dividend to 18 pence.

