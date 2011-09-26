LONDON Clients of fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management (ADN.L) pulled 800 million pounds from its funds in the two months to August 30, as fears over the state of the global economy hit demand for fixed income and alternative products.

The exits represent the first net outflow Aberdeen has reported since the first quarter of 2011 and came as the euro zone debt crisis intensified.

With global equities plummeting -- the All-Country World index .MIWD00000PUS has fallen more than 17 percent so far this year -- many investors are again reviewing their appetite for risk, knocking Aberdeen's assets under management by 4.8 percent since June to 176.9 billion pounds.

Clients have withdrawn a net 0.8 billion pounds from Aberdeen in the 11 months to August31 and Chief Executive Martin Gilbert said he expects markets to remain troubled for the forseeable future.

"There is no easy resolution to Europe's sovereign debt problems and the expectation is for anaemic economic growth in the West for some time," Gilbert said in a statement.

Reflecting nerves about the stability of many developed economies, Aberdeen said clients added 300 million pounds to its equity fund range during the period, buying global emerging market and global equities strategies to offset weaker stock markets in Europe and the UK.

Strong demand for these equity products and other higher-margin pooled funds is expected to push profit for the full financial year to the top end of analysts' forecast range of 262 million pounds and 297 million pounds, Aberdeen said.

Shares in Aberdeen rose 4.1 percent to 175.4 pence, outperforming a 0.7 percent higher FTSE 250 mid-cap index .FTMC.

"This higher starting point for profits also helps mitigate the downward pressure on estimates which results from current equity market levels. The fall in the share price in recent weeks looks overdone, in our view," JP Morgan analysts said a note, retaining their "overweight" recommendation.

Aberdeen said gross new business flows during the two months to August 30 totalled 6.1 billion pounds, bringing the total in the 11-months to end-August to 39.9 billion, just shy of the 42.7 billion the previous year.

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes,; Editing by Sinead Cruise and Erica Billingham)