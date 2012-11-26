LONDON Aberdeen Asset Management (ADN.L) reported an 11 percent rise in its full-year revenues on Monday, as rising demand for its higher-margin equity products helped it to beat analyst expectations.

Aberdeen said revenues reached 869.2 million pounds for the year to end-September, up from 784 million pounds a year earlier.

Analysts at UBS had forecast revenues of 858 million pounds.

Aberdeen credited much of the revenue rise to demand for its global emerging markets, Asia Pacific and global equity funds, as well as for its higher-margin emerging-market debt products.

This allowed it to offset subdued investor appetite for taking on more risk that has impacted some of its rivals.

Assets under management at Aberdeen hit 187.2 billion pounds at end-September, up from 169.9 billion a year earlier, with new client money and strong investment performance in equities driving the rise.

Aberdeen said it will pay a final dividend of 7.1 pence per share, making an 11.5 pence dividend for the full year, up from 9 pence last year.

The firm also said its net cash position more than doubled to 266.4 million pounds.

