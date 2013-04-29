LONDON British fund management firm Aberdeen Asset Management said its first-half revenues leapt 25 percent as it benefited from strong demand for its higher-margin investment funds.

Revenues came in at 516 million pounds for the six months to end-March, up from 413.1 million pounds a year earlier, boosting underlying pre-tax profits to 222.8 million pounds from 162.2 million pounds last year.

Aberdeen has enjoyed strong inflows into its global emerging markets range of equities funds over the past year. These funds typically earn higher fees than other products and their popularity has helped the firm's blended average management fee rise to 49 basis points from 45.1 basis points in September.

Assets under management at the group rose to 212.3 billion by end-March, 13 percent higher than six months earlier, driven by both net inflows and positive investment performance.

Aberdeen said it will pay an interim dividend of 6 pence per share, a 36 percent increase on 2012.

The firm said it will also use $400 million of proceeds from the sale of a perpetual capital note in March to repay an existing bond at the end of May.

