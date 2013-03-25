LONDON Aberdeen Asset Management pulled in 3.5 billion pounds of net new money in the first two months of the year, as clients rushed to gain access to rallying stock markets.

In a trading statement on Monday, FTSE 100-listed Aberdeen (ADN.L) said its assets under management rose to 212.3 billion pounds at February 28 from 193.4 billion two months earlier.

While a rise in global stock market valuations pushed its assets higher, the firm also added money into its equities range of funds.

Net inflows of 3.5 billion pounds compare with 1.4 billion for the same period last year.

British fund managers have enjoyed a strong start to the year as investors regain their appetite for equities.

Aberdeen said demand for its global emerging market (GEM.L) products was again strong and said it would continue to try and restrict new money flowing into the funds because of limits on liquidity in the markets where it operates.

In February the company said it would introduce a 2 percent initial charge on new money into its Luxembourg and UK-domiciled pooled GEM funds.

Aberdeen said it also saw strong inflows into Asian equities including Japanese and Chinese funds.

The net inflows into equities funds of 4.27 billion pounds more than offset net outflows from its fixed income, money market and property businesses, which tend to charge lower fees.

Aberdeen said the net inflows would add 35 million pounds of annualised fee income.

