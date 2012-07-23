LONDON Fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management (ADN.L) reported a slowdown in new client inflows in its third quarter as global economic uncertainties dampened demand for its fund products.

Aberdeen said it attracted 300 million pounds ($467 million) of new client cash in the three months to end-June, bringing its assets under management to 182.7 billion pounds, down slightly on three months earlier.

The inflows marked a sharp slowdown from the 0.7 billion pounds of net new business reported in the previous year.

However, the company continued to attract more money than investors redeemed in the period.

Inflows were focused on its higher margin equity products while ouflows came from its lower margin products. The quarter's flows will add around 15 million pounds in annualised fee income, Aberdeen said.

After a strong first three months of the year, fund managers had a tougher time in the second quarter, as renewed worries about the euro zone debt crisis and an economic slowdown lowered investor appetite for taking on more risk.

Earlier this month emerging markets-focused manager Ashmore Group (ASHM.L) reported a loss of about a fifth of its equity assets in the three months to end-June.

"This has been another successful quarter for Aberdeen, despite the global economic uncertainties and subdued conditions in the world's financial markets," Martin Gilbert, Aberdeen's chief executive officer said.

($1 = 0.6397 British pounds)

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes, editing by Sinead Cruise)