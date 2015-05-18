EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
MADRID Spanish infrastructure group Abertis (ABE.MC) said on Monday Caixabank chairman Isidro Faine had resigned from its board.
The company said in a statement to the Spanish stock exchange regulator Faine had given up his board seat, representing shareholder Caixabank due to a conflict of interest under a 2014 law regulating banks.
The law does not allow a bank director to hold more than four non-executive roles in other companies.
As well as Abertis, Faine is on the boards of Telefonica (TEF.MC), oil major Repsol (REP.MC) and Suez Environnement (SEVI.PA) and last week joined Gas Natural (GAS.MC).
(Reporting By Carlos Ruano; writing by Sarah Morris, editing by David Evans)
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.