CaixaBank's Chairman Isidro Faine speaks during news conference where the bank presented its 2014 results at its headquarters in central Barcelona January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

MADRID Spanish infrastructure group Abertis (ABE.MC) said on Monday Caixabank chairman Isidro Faine had resigned from its board.

The company said in a statement to the Spanish stock exchange regulator Faine had given up his board seat, representing shareholder Caixabank due to a conflict of interest under a 2014 law regulating banks.

The law does not allow a bank director to hold more than four non-executive roles in other companies.

As well as Abertis, Faine is on the boards of Telefonica (TEF.MC), oil major Repsol (REP.MC) and Suez Environnement (SEVI.PA) and last week joined Gas Natural (GAS.MC).

(Reporting By Carlos Ruano; writing by Sarah Morris, editing by David Evans)