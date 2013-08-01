Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
MADRID Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis (ABE.MC) sold its stake in London's Luton airport on Thursday in a deal worth 502 million euros (439 million pounds), the latest step in a plan to divest its airport assets.
Abertis said it sold its 90 percent stake in Luton, held through the TBI holding company, to a consortium formed by Spanish airports operator Aena and the private equity arm of French insurance group AXA (AXAF.PA).
Aena holds 51 percent of the consortium and AXA Private Equity 49 percent.
The price of the deal, which is pending regulatory approval, implies a 2013 enterprise value to EBITDA ratio of 11 times, the company said in a statement.
Following a string of other airport sales, including Belfast International and Stockholm's Skavsta last week, Abertis's airport business is now limited to its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) in Mexico and the Montego Bay concession in Jamaica, both of which it said are up for sale.
The Luton sale did not generate significant capital gains, Abertis said.
LONDON Britain's biggest telecoms group BT has agreed to put the division that runs the national broadband network into a legally separate company in a bid to improve the country's digital infrastructure and resolve a two-year regulatory battle.
MANILA The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations said on Friday the two blocs would try to revive plans for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between them, as European countries look to tap the region's strong growth.