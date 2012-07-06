LONDON Associated British Foods (ABF.L) said on Friday it had picked up flour brand Elephant Atta from Premier Foods (PFD.L) for 34 million pounds to boost its range of ethnic products.

Premier Foods is disposing of its non-core products to focus on eight key brands including Hovis bread and Sharwood's curry range in a bid to turn around its business.

Last month it sold Sarsons vinegar to Japan's Mizkan for 41 million pounds.

ABF Chief Executive George Weston said: "Elephant Atta is the UK's leading ethnic flour brand and will complement Westmill's other leading ethnic brands including Tolly Boy rice, Rajah spices, Lucky Boat noodles and Patak's pastes and sauces."

