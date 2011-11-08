LONDON Food and retail group Associated British Foods expects sales and profit growth this year as its discount fashion retailer Primark recovers aided by strong growth at its sugar business after reporting a small rise of profits.

The company, which sells Silver Spoon sugar and Twining tea as well as running Primark, said it expects growth in sales and adjusted operating profit in the coming year, with the profit improvement weighted towards its second half.

Its 223-strong Primark chain suffered from spiralling cotton costs and price discounting, but new store openings and falling cotton prices are set to help the star-performing retailer bounce back from its worst performance for a decade.

Chief Executive George Weston warned that growth in developed economies was subdued and will remain so in the medium term, although on a brighter note he said commodity costs appear to be subsiding and will benefit Primark in 2012.

"We will get decent overall and like-for-like sales this year with the margin not down significantly this year and so we will see profits growth at Primark," said Weston in an interview after the results.

The London-based group reported a 2 percent rise in earnings per share to 74.0 pence for its year to September 17, beating a Reuters SmartEstimate of 72.4 pence. The previous year, group earnings grew 25 percent.

The group's shares, 55 percent owned by the family of the chief executive, rose 2.3 percent to 1,137 pence by 1045 GMT outpacing a 1.1 percent rise in the FTSE 100 index.

Primark decided not to pass on the bulk of the hike in cotton costs to consumers to maintain its price edge and so accepted a fall in margins, which were further pared back by an early summer sales season on Britain's high streets.

The chain, which makes around a third of group earnings, saw its annual profit slip 8 percent to 309 million pounds, while like-like-sales rose 3 percent and operating margins fell to 10.2 percent from 12.5 percent previously.

Weston said the benefits of lower cotton price would start to feed through in January, while new stores in Hannover, Berlin, Edinburgh and a second one on London's Oxford Street will help the chain back into profits growth.

He was pleased with Primark's trading in its current year since mid-September and especially from new stores opened in the last two months like its biggest store outside the UK which opened in Hannover late last month and saw 100,000 people through the store in its first three days.

It also plans to open a store in Edinburgh before Christmas and then next summer it will open a second store on London's Oxford Street and its first store in Berlin. Overall, it plans 10-15 new stores this year to add 10 percent to floor space.

World cotton prices soared to record highs in March before falling back currently to pre-spike levels seen in mid-2010, but Primark has seen other costs such as for freight and labour in Asian sourcing nations rising.

For the current year to September 2012, AB Foods' house broker Panmure Gordon expects Primark profits to rise 9 percent driven by new store openings while forecasting operating margin will only fall slightly to 10 percent from 10.2 percent.

Panmure analyst Graham Jones expects the group to see a 13.9 percent rise in earnings per share to 84.3 pence for the year to September 2012, led largely by growth in sugar and also the rebound in Primark's profits.

Its sugar business saw profit up 31 percent to 315 million pounds, helped by high world sugar prices and driven in particularly by strong performance in Spain and China, and only tempered by severe winter weather which hit output.

Britain's biggest clothing retailer Marks & Spencer reported a 10 percent fall in underlying first-half profits to 315.2 million pounds after its July-September quarter underlying sales fell for the first time in two years.

