LONDON The Association of British Insurers, an influential shareholder body, on Thursday condemned mining group Xstrata's plans to pay key executives big retention packages to ensure they stay on after its proposed merger with rival Glencore.

"The ABI is always sceptical about the effectiveness of retention payments," it said in a statement after issuing a rare "red-top" alert on Xstrata's pay plans.

"In this case we have raised further concerns around the significant retention awards being offered to Xstrata executives which are not linked in any way to performance."

Xstrata plans to hand more than 170 million pounds to its top 73 managers on the grounds that their expertise is key to future profit.

ABI members own about 17 percent of the British stock market.

(Reporting by Myles Neligan; editing by Sinead Cruise)