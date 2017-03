BRUSSELS Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR) shares opened up around 5 percent on Thursday after it announced revised terms of its deal to buy Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo GMODELOC.MX in a bid to assuage U.S. objections.

The shares were among the strongest performers in the FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 of leading European stocks and almost recovered all the ground lost in the two weeks since the U.S. Department of Justice said it was launching a lawsuit to block it.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)