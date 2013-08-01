German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France Dissident Kazakh Mukhtar Ablyazov, accused of embezzling up to $6 billion (3.9 billion pounds) from his former bank BTA, was heard by a judge in southern France on Thursday and could be extradited to Ukraine, court officials said.
"The judge will notify him that he is the object of an extradition request," said a spokesperson for the appeals court in the southern city of Aix-en-Provence, where Ablyazov was taken after his arrest on Wednesday in the French Riviera.
Also wanted in Russia on fraud and forgery charges, Ablyazov was detained under an arrest warrant from Kiev, the local prosecutor's office said.
(Reporting by Philippe Laurenson in Aix-en-Provence and Jean-Francois Rosnoblet in Marseille; Writing by Catherine Bremer)
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 Kurdish militants from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and the allied PKK had been killed in operations in Syria over the past week.
PARIS Former French prime minister Alain Juppe said on Friday he backed Francois Fillon's presidential bid and would be one of his official sponsors, only days after slamming his fellow conservative in a speech.