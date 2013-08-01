ASTANA International police agency Interpol has told Kazakhstan of the detention of oligarch Mukhtar Ablyazov in France, the Prosecutor General's office said on Thursday.

It said Ablyazov was accused in Kazakhstan of "creating a criminal group which defrauded BTA Bank of more than $5 billion (3.2 billion pounds) and of laundering illegally gained proceeds".

Two sources said on Wednesday that Ablyazov, an outspoken critic of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, had been arrested on the French Riviera. Ablyazov, 50, has denied allegations he says are designed to remove him as a rival to Nazarbayev.

