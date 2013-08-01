German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
ASTANA International police agency Interpol has told Kazakhstan of the detention of oligarch Mukhtar Ablyazov in France, the Prosecutor General's office said on Thursday.
It said Ablyazov was accused in Kazakhstan of "creating a criminal group which defrauded BTA Bank of more than $5 billion (3.2 billion pounds) and of laundering illegally gained proceeds".
Two sources said on Wednesday that Ablyazov, an outspoken critic of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, had been arrested on the French Riviera. Ablyazov, 50, has denied allegations he says are designed to remove him as a rival to Nazarbayev.
(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 Kurdish militants from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and the allied PKK had been killed in operations in Syria over the past week.
PARIS Former French prime minister Alain Juppe said on Friday he backed Francois Fillon's presidential bid and would be one of his official sponsors, only days after slamming his fellow conservative in a speech.