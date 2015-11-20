The ABN Amro logo is seen in central London May 29, 2007. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

AMSTERDAM ABN Amro ABN_w.AS share rose as the Dutch bank returned to the Amsterdam stock exchange on Friday, valuing the state-owned lender at 3.3 billion euros (2.3 billion pounds) in the largest European bank listing since the financial crisis of 2007-2009.

Certificates in the initial public offering (IPO) rose nearly 3 percent to 18.27 euros in early trading after being priced at 17.75 euros each, seven years after a multi-billion euros state bailout at the height of the crisis.

The Dutch state sold 20 percent of the bank in the privatisation, or 23 percent including an over-allotment option depending on demand, and intends to sell the rest in tranches.

The actual shares are held by an independent foundation with the power to resist an unwanted takeover, as the Dutch government is determined to prevent a repeat of the mistakes that led to ABN's nationalisation.

ABN was a much larger bank in 2007, when it was carved up in a 71 billion euro hostile acquisition by Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander and the now defunct Fortis, nominally the largest ever takeover in the banking industry.

The state had to intervene in 2008 to rescue the Dutch operations of both ABN and would-be acquirer Fortis to avoid a crippling bankruptcy. The affair cost taxpayers around 24 billion euros. Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem has acknowledged that ABN's listing will only recoup part of that.

Operations of ABN and Fortis operations have been combined and restructured under Zalm, who has promoted the new ABN as a conservative investment with limited growth potential but healthy returns.

Over the past year it has made around 1.9 billion euros in underlying profit, and at the flotation price its dividend yield for 2015 should be more than 5 percent.

ABN now makes 80 percent of its profit in the Netherlands, where it competes with ING and Rabobank.

The bank on Nov. 9 reported third-quarter earnings of 509 million euros, up 13 percent from a year earlier, as bad loans fell.

