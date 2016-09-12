Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk bets 115 million pounds on post-Brexit UK science
LONDON Novo Nordisk , the world's top maker of diabetes drugs, is investing 115 million pounds in a new research centre in Britain, undeterred by Brexit.
AMSTERDAM ABN Amro, the Dutch bank, said on Monday it would cut between 975 and 1,375 jobs as part of cost-saving efforts through 2020 intended to shave 200 million euros (169.64 million pounds) off operating costs.
In a note to employees, CEO Gerrit Zalm said the lost jobs would fall in departments across the group's activities, and he couldn't rule out further job losses.
The company employed 22,000 people at the end of 2015.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)
LONDON Novo Nordisk , the world's top maker of diabetes drugs, is investing 115 million pounds in a new research centre in Britain, undeterred by Brexit.
LONDON The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.
MILAN Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Monday its end-2016 capital ratios will not meet requirements set by the European Central Bank as it prepares to launch a 13-billion euro (11 billion pounds) rights issue to boost its financial strength.