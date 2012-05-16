Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
AMSTERDAM Dutch bank ABN AMRO said on Wednesday it expected quarterly profits to fall this year due to a rise in bad debt costs and continued pressure on interest margins after reporting a 17 percent fall in first-quarter underlying profit.
"As the business environment we operate in is still unstable, these first-quarter results cannot be extrapolated for the remainder of the year," ABN AMRO Chief Executive said in a statement.
ABN AMRO reported an underlying profit, which excludes separation and integration costs, of 486 million euros in the first quarter, compared with 583 million euros in the same period a year ago.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).