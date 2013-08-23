The head office of ABN AMRO bank is seen in Amsterdam May 29, 2007. REUTERS/Koen van Weel

AMSTERDAM State-owned Dutch lender ABN AMRO ABRGPA.UL warned on Friday that the weak domestic economy would lead to higher bad debts, underlining the challenge the government faces as it prepares for the bank's eventual sale.

The Netherlands is expected to push ahead with an initial public offering (IPO) despite current valuations pitching its value at less than half the amount the government poured into its 2008 rescue and later additional support.

By comparison, Britain is expected to make a profit when it sells part of its 39 percent stake in Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L), possibly next month. However, its sale of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), whose disastrous 70 billion-plus euro acquisition of ABN in 2007 cost both British and Dutch governments dearly, looks a long way off.

Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem will hold a press conference later on Friday, at which he is expected to outline his vision for the Dutch banking sector and the government's ABN AMRO exit strategy.

Though the bank also reported that second-quarter profit had dipped by 3 percent from the previous three months, analysts said that an IPO is unlikely to be derailed, provided that the economy starts to improve by next year.

"They will probably sell ABN AMRO by the end of next year," said Keijser Capital's Nico van Geest, adding that the bank's results show a positive trend.

SECTOR STRIFE

He puts ABN AMRO's value at about 11 to 12 billion euros, and said that, assuming the state keeps a minority stake, the government could aim to raise 8 to 9 billion euros in an IPO.

The Dutch government paid out nearly 40 billion euros to rescue the domestic financial sector in 2008, when it provided capital injections for banking and insurance group ING ING.AS, insurer Aegon (AEGN.AS), and financial group SNS Reaal, as well as nationalising ABN AMRO.

Five years later the Dutch global banks are shadows of their former selves after numerous divestments and thousands of job cuts have left them largely focused on their domestic market and European backyard.

The rescue of ABN AMRO and its related entities cost 16.8 billion euros initially, with subsequent support lifting the cost to 27.9 billion euros, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The government had to step in again in February, delivering a 10 billion euro package to prevent SNS Reaal from collapsing under property loan losses.

The eventual sale of ABN AMRO, the third-largest bank, and SNS Reaal, No. 4, would be a welcome contribution to state finances at a time when the Netherlands is struggling to meet the European Union's deficit target of 3 percent of economic output.

ABN AMRO said that second-quarter net profit slipped 3 percent to 402 million euros ($536.5 million) from the first three months as impairment charges on loans and other receivables increased by 292 million euros, reflecting the effects of the recession and wiping out a one-off gain of 182 million euros.

However, net interest income rose 4 percent to 1.36 billion euros thanks to higher margins on loans, both for retail and commercial banking, while net fee and commission income was steady at 417 million euros.

MIRED IN RECESSION

While the economies of Germany and France grew faster than expected in the second quarter, pulling the euro zone out of recession, the Dutch economy has been hit hard by plunging house prices and a decline in consumer spending, leaving it mired in recession.

The government's economic forecaster, CPB, said the economy is now expected to shrink 1.25 percent this year, compared with a previous forecast of a 1 percent contraction. Growth is seen at 0.75 percent in 2014, against June's 1 percent forecast.

"We are predominantly exposed to the Dutch economy and hence to the current economic downturn, which led to a sharp rise in loan impairments," ABN AMRO Chief Executive, Gerrit Zalm, said in a statement, warning that loan impairments for the full year would exceed last year's level.

Zalm, a former finance minister, said in June that ABN AMRO was ready for a public listing, but he caught the finance ministry unprepared when he told Dutch media on Friday morning that Dijsselbloem would outline his plans for the bank later in the day.

Dijsselbloem had been expected to announce his plans for the banking sector, including ABN AMRO, in a letter to parliament in the coming weeks. ($1 = 0.7493 euros)

