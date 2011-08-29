The British cult comedy ''Absolutely Fabulous'' starring (L-R) June Whitfield, Jennifer Saunders and Julia Sawalha, shown in this November 11, 1996 file photo during a video launch party in London. ( REUTERS)

LOS ANGELES Irreverent hit comedy "Absolutely Fabulous" is returning to television with three new specials celebrating the show's 20th anniversary, the BBC said on Monday.

Stars Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley will reprise their roles as raucous, fashion and champagne-addicted PR guru Edina and magazine editor Patsy, along with the other original stars of the 1990s series.

The three new shows will be broadcast on BBC television in the UK toward the end of 2011, and on BBC America and cable channel Logo in the United States in early 2012.

"We hope that, like a good bottle of champagne we have grown better with age but lost none of our sparkle," Saunders, who also created the show, said in a statement.

"We fully intend to party like it's 1991...Nevertheless we are so happy to be working for an audience that has grown just a tiny bit older, like us, but is still willing to let us fall over on TV in the name of PR," she added.

The BBC said the third of the specials would see Edina and Patsy play their part in the 2012 London Olympics.

"Absolutely Fabulous" first appeared in 1992 as a saucy antidote to political correctness featuring two frequently drunk, sex mad, smoking and drug-abusing female characters. It is regarded as one of the top 20 British shows of all time despite originally running for only three series. It was revived from 2001-2003.

Two tentative efforts in the past 20 years to remake the series for U.S. television failed to get off the ground.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant: Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis)