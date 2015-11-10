ABU DHABI Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the richest sovereign wealth funds in the world, plans to shut its London office but will remain committed to investing in Britain, a spokesman for the fund said on Tuesday.

ADIA, which manages a diversified global investment portfolio across more than two dozen asset classes, opened its London office, its only overseas operation, in the mid-1980s.

The spokesman did not cite any reason for the closure, but Abu Dhabi has been looking at how to spend and invest its oil wealth more efficiently, especially after the plunge of global oil prices.

"This has no impact on our investments in and commitment to the U.K., which will continue as before," the spokesman told Reuters.

ADIA has a stake in Britain's Gatwick airport and Thames Water, aside from investments in property and hotels. It had total assets of $773 billion at the end of last year, according to an estimate by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute.

In the last decade, its global headcount has increased to nearly 1,700 from 1,200. It had no more than 20 staff at its London office.

(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)