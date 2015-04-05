DUBAI Abu Dhabi Airports appointed board member Mohamed Mubarak al-Mazrouei as chief executive, it said on Sunday, replacing Tony Douglas who joined Britain's defence ministry (MoD).

Al-Mazrouei, who also sits on the board of Abu Dhabi Ports Company, previously served in the United Arab Emirates armed forces, the airport operator and manager said in a statement.

He will be responsible for overseeing a multi-billion dollar redevelopment and expansion project. The Midfield Terminal Building project aims to boost Abu Dhabi International Airport's annual capacity to over 40 million passengers.

Douglas resigned in March to become chief executive of Defence Equipment & Support at the MoD.

(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by John Stonestreet)