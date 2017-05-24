May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
MILAN Shares in London-listed Acacia Mining (ACAA.L) were set to post their biggest ever one-day drop as Tanzania President fired his mining minister following an investigation into possible undeclared exports by mining companies to evade tax.
Tanzania President John Magufuli said the investigation report revealed that Acacia Mining declared the presence of gold, copper and silver in its mineral sand exports but did not declare other precious metals in the consignments.
In a statement earlier on Wednesday, Acacia noted the findings of the investigation but said it had not yet seen a full copy of the report and was seeking further clarification.
"Acacia re-iterates that it fully declares everything of commercial value that we produce and pay all appropriate royalties and taxes on all of the payable minerals that we produce," the company added in the statement.
By 0231 GMT, Acacia Mining fell 26 percent to its lowest level in nearly one year and on course for its biggest daily since it listed in March 2010.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON, June 21 Britain's budget deficit narrowed last month, helped by a recovery in value-added tax receipts, giving Chancellor Philip Hammond some respite ahead of an expected increase in borrowing later this year.
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.